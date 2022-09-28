ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says Cabinet’s decision to approve the introduction of a Bill in Parliament aimed at amending the National Pension Scheme Act Chapter 256 of the Laws of Zambia is the best pronouncement of the year. On Monday, Cabinet approved the introduction of the NAPSA amendment Bill 2022 in Parliament, aimed at revising the penalty rate for delayed payment of contributions, among others. Commenting on this in an interview, Kanyama said with this decision, everyone, including government, was a winner. “By revising NAPSA Bill and allowing for revisions on the penalty rate for delayed payments of contributions, everyone, including government [which is] under pressure to create jobs, has won. For me, this is the best pronouncement of the year…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.