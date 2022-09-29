KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has announced the appointment of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial advisor, in the government’s on-going efforts to bring it back into full operation. Confirming the development in a statement, Wednesday, KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda said RMB was selected out of 11 local and international firms that participated in the tender process. “Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Ms Celine Nair has announced the appointment of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as financial advisor to the Company in the Government’s on-going efforts to bring it back into full operation. The appointment of RMB follows on from the announcement in June 2022 that a comprehensive search had begun for a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.