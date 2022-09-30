THE annual rate of inflation has increased by 0.1 percent for the month of September from 9.8 percent in August to 9.9 in September. At a briefing, Thursday, Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said the increase in annual inflation was mainly attributed to the base effect in food items. “Annual inflation for September 2022 increased to 9.9 percent from 9.8 percent recorded in August, 2022. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 9.9 percent between September 2021 and September 2022. The increase in annual inflation was mainly attributed to the base effect in food items. Annual food inflation for September 2022 was recorded at 12.1 percent from 11.3 percent in August 2022…...



