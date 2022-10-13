MOPANI Copper Mines Plc public relations manager Mulenga Nebert has confirmed that some contractors have suspended their services due to non-payment of outstanding invoices by the mining company. Responding to a press query, Mulenga said some contractors had commenced issuance of notifications of non-renewal of employee contracts. He, however, said the mining company was working towards ensuring that the financial challenges were expeditiously resolved to ensure that the contractors resumed their activities soon. “Yes, we can confirm that some of our contractors have indeed suspended their services and in some cases they have commenced to issue notifications of non-renewal of contracts resulting from non-payment of outstanding invoices by Mopani as stated earlier. This has a direct impact on our mine…...



