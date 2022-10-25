AIRTEL Zambia has disclosed that it has been receiving approximately 5,000 complaints from customers about the internet and data depletion on a monthly basis. And Airtel says although its business has not been affected, the company is not happy when its customers are complaining. Commenting on the recent social media backlash about the quick depletion of Airtel bundles, Airtel director for customer experience Kapa Kaumba said the company was comfortable with the feedback because the public had the right to express their views. “The public has a right to express their views regarding their experience with their services. We were quite comfortable with the feedback that we are getting and as you know we have contact centres and call centres…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.