ACTIONAID Zambia has urged the government to treat complaints of water and air pollution by Lumwana mine in North-Western Province with urgency. Government, through the Mines Safety Department (MSD), recently announced the suspension of exploration activities for Lumwana mine in Lubwe area following complaints of water and air pollution by the host community. Meanwhile, North-Western Province permanent secretary Gladson Katambi clarified recently that complaints of water pollution by some Solwezi residents were not against Kansanshi mine but Lumwana mine, but said there was nothing serious because government was on top of things. But in a statement, Saturday, ActionAid Zambia Interim country director Musonda Kabinga urged the government to immediately institute investigations into the matter, saying environmental matters should always be…...



