ZCCM-IH has told its shareholders that the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the group and company unaudited half year results for the period ended 30th June 2022 is expected to be approximately 270 per cent lower and 481 per cent higher respectively. According to the company, this is compared to the unaudited half year results for the period ended 30th June 2021. In a statement, company secretary Chabby Chabala attributed the movements in the EPS to the losses recorded by its subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines. “In accordance with section 3.4(b) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) listings requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM-Investments Holdings PLC (the company or ZCCM-IH) hereby advises the shareholders of the company that the Earnings…...



