ZCCM-IH says it has recorded a 10 per cent reduction in revenue as a group for the six-month period ended 30th June 2022, attributing the drop to reduced copper production at Mopani Copper Mines. But company secretary Chabby Chabala says ZCCM-IH, as a company has however recorded K1.2 billion profit, compared to K208.4 million recorded for the six-month period ended 30th June 2021. Chabala says the delay in publishing the company’s financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021 is due to delayed completion of the audit. In a statement, Chabala said the group recorded a turnover of K7.5 billion for the six-month period ended 30th June 2022 compared to K8.3 billion reported during the six months to 30th June 2021. “The…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.