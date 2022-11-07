THE House of Chiefs says it’s deeply concerned about the late distribution of farming inputs by the government, which it says will result in low production. In an interview, House of Chiefs chairperson Senior Chief Nkula said government should inform farmers if faced with challenges so that they look for other alternatives. “It is a worrisome situation to us the royal highnesses and also the farmers across the country. Because farmers are now failing to plan what they will plant, when and how. In the absence of no farming inputs, there will be no production at all, and also extreme delay in delivery of farming inputs will result in low production. Therefore, we are urging government to quickly look into…...



