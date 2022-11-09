ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says the power utility company will be the first one to announce to the nation when it commences load shedding. Ncube says there will be power cuts caused by maintenance works, especially now that rains have started, but adds that people should differentiate that from load shedding. And Ncube has admitted that ZESCO’s infrastructure is in a poor state, saying it’s embarrassing that the country gets to experience power cuts whenever it rains. But governance activist Brebner Changala has challenged government to be honest and inform citizens that load shedding is back so that they can plan better. Reacting to a News Diggers editorial published in Tuesday’s edition titled ‘Zesco misled HH, load shedding…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.