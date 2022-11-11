GOVERNMENT says it has noted with regret that with less than two months before the end of the 2022 financial year, K5.6 billion allocated to various ministries has still not been utilised. And Ministry of Finance and National Planning permanent secretary in charge of budget, Mukuli Chikuba, has revealed that staff from the IMF and World Bank will at the end of this month visit Zambia to monitor economic performance. In his remarks on behalf of secretary to treasury Felix Nkulukusa, accountant general Kennedy Musonda said 5.6 billion was still sitting as unspent balances in the country’s treasury single accounts. He was speaking, Thursday, at the sensitisation forum for controlling officers on IMF extended credit facility and the World Bank’s…...



