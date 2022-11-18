THE Energy Regulation Board has disclosed that according to the recently conducted Electricity Cost of Service Study, Zambia needs a total of U$14 billion dollars to meet the expected electricity demand of 4,169 megawatts by 2040. Speaking at the dissemination of the findings of the Cost Of Service Study (COSS) by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) in Kitwe, Monday, director for economy Alfred Mwila said the study had revealed that electricity demand was expected to rise by 95 percent from the 2,143 megawatts in 2020 to 4,169 megawatts by the year 2040. “The study was done by consultants who were engaged by the energy regulation Board (ERB), these are the Energy Market and Regulatory Consultants (EMRC) of the United Kingdom,…...



