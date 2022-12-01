THE Energy Regulation Board has adjusted upward the price of petrol by K1.58 per litre, while kerosene has been hiked by K1.22 per litre. The pump price of diesel, however, remains unchanged. The December 2022 pump prices have been adjusted as follows: petrol K25.89, low sulphur diesel K27.38 (unchanged) and kerosene K20.45. Meanwhile, the price of Jet A-1 has increased to K23.23 from K21.78. During a media briefing, Wednesday, ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa said the international oil price outlook was influenced by the China COVID-19 situation. “The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has adjusted the pump prices of petroleum products upwards by K1.58/litre for petrol and K1.22/litre for kerosene, while the pump price of diesel remains unchanged. Further, the ERB…...



