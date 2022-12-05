SMALL and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga has urged SMEs to find ways of surviving once load shedding commences, the way the country did during the COVID-19 era. Mubanga, however, says his ministry might sign some MoUs with solar companies so that they can help SMEs during the period of load shedding. On Friday, Energy Minister Peter Kapala disclosed that the country will start experiencing a six-hour load shedding starting December 15, 2022. And in an interview, Mubanga appealed to SMEs to keep their “cool” during the load shedding period, which he said may only last for about two months. “I would appeal to the SMEs to keep cool, and I think we have got a lot of SMEs who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.