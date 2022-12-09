CTPD says it’s concerned that with the ZCCM-IH, FQM transaction, the country will see a mining sector where all critical large-scale mines are run by multinational enterprises with maximum influence. In a statement, CTPD research associate Webby Banda said although the rationale of the transaction was clear, it was still mind-boggling to a common Zambian. “ZCCM-IH has entered into a transaction with FQM where it will convert its dividend rights and 20 percent equity value in Kansanshi Mining Plc (KMP) into a life of mine royalty. The key features of the transaction are as follows: (1) The royalty rate will be pegged at 3.1 percent of the gross value of royalty products (e.g., copper, gold, and all other metal products)…...



