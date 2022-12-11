ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has announced that its shareholders have approved an K85.3 million dividend at K0.53 per share during the 18th Annual General Meeting held, Friday. In a statement, Friday, ZCCM-IH Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha said the development follows a Group profit of K2.1 billion recorded for the 2020 financial year ended compared to K307 million in 2019 and a Company profit of K568 million, compared to K153 million in 2019. “Shareholders of ZCCM-IH have approved an K85.3 million dividend at K0.53 per share during the 18th Annual General Meeting held today virtually. This follows a Group profit of K2.1 billion (compared to K307 million in 2019) and a Company profit of K568 million (compared to K153 million…...
Menu