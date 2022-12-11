ZCCM Investment Holding PLC workers at this year’s Labour Day Celebration at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka on May 1, 2022m- Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has announced that its shareholders have approved an K85.3 million dividend at K0.53 per share during the 18th Annual General Meeting held, Friday. In a statement, Friday, ZCCM-IH Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha said the development follows a Group profit of K2.1 billion recorded for the 2020 financial year ended compared to K307 million in 2019 and a Company profit of K568 million, compared to K153 million in 2019. “Shareholders of ZCCM-IH have approved an K85.3 million dividend at K0.53 per share during the 18th Annual General Meeting held today virtually. This follows a Group profit of K2.1 billion (compared to K307 million in 2019) and a Company profit of K568 million (compared to K153 million…...