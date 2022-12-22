MINISTER of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says Christmas has come early in Zambia with the launch of a fourth mobile operator Beeline Telecom. Beeline Telecom will be trading as Zed Mobile. Speaking during the launch, Wednesday, Mutati said Beeline Telecom was entering a highly competitive sector. “Today we have evidence that Christmas has come a little early. It has come early in the sense that we are launching a new brand in the ICT sector. This is ground-breaking because it will be the first that has been launched in over 20 years in this country. But grounds are further broken because it will be the first Telecom that is owned by locals, by Zambians, courageous Zambians. You deserve a…...



