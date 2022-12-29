FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the country is not going back to instability despite the continued depreciation of the Kwacha. According to the Bank of Zambia, as at 12:30hrs Wednesday, the Kwacha was buying at K17.9 and selling K18.01 against the dollar. During the course of the year the Kwacha had appreciated to an average of K15 to the dollar. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said the depreciation would not cause any serious instability as long as government maintained the current fiscal budget discipline. “Like any other commodity, if you will go to the market, a price of onion, a price of mangoes, prices of oranges, prices of maize changes on a daily basis. It goes…...



