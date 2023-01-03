ZESCO Limited Director Power Generation Wesley Lwiindi says the company is in discussion to construct a 2,400 megawatts total installed capacity power station at Batoka Gorge. And Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Director Water Resources Christopher Chisense says preparations for the project have reached an advanced stage but adds that the total cost for the same will be informed by other steps to follow. In an interview, Lwiindi said the projected capacity of the Batoka Gorge power station was 1,200 megawatts for Zambia and 1,200 megawatts for Zimbabwe. “Currently, we are in discussions to develop yet another power station on the shared river – the Batoka Gorge downstream of the Victoria Falls. In terms of the Batoka Gorge, that development, although we…...



