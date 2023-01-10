PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has revealed that there are leakages at the Kariba dam, saying there is no need to hide such things. The President says his administration spoke a lot in the past year and it’s now time to get things done. And Energy Regulation Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa has announced that Zesco and Maamba Collieries Limited have agreed on the repayment of the debt owed to Maamba Collieries, to be cleared in two phases. Meanwhile, Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has described the recent statement by the President about ending load shedding as being “spot on”. Speaking during a review meeting of the Kariba and Maamba trips yesterday, President Hichilema said his revelation about the current…...



