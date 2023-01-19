IDC acting group CEO Henry Sakala speaks during the inauguration of the new ZAFFICO board of directors by IDC on Monday, January 18, 2023 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

THE Industrial Development Cooperation (IDC) has unveiled the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) board consisting of nine members. Dr Alvert Ng’andu and Mwaka Ngoma have been unveiled as the ZAFFICO board chairperson and vice board chairperson, respectively. The rest of the board comprises; Peter Kang’ombe, Chanda Mutoni, Mason Mwiinga, Utembele Simwinga, Prof Felix Kalaba, Mwema Litana, as board members and Mundia Mundia, as a board member and CEO. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the board, IDC acting Chief Executive Officer Henry Sakala said the board members were carefully selected to ensure ZAFFICO delivered its mandate. “The shareholders have carefully selected the new ZAFFICO Board of Directors to ensure it delivers the company’s mandate. This can be seen…...