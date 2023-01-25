FIRST Quantum Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Godwin Beene as its Country Manager in Zambia taking over from General Kingsley Chinkuli. And Dr Beene has described his appointment as an honour and privilege. According to a statement, Wednesday, the company said Dr Beene was well-equipped for the job having served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and currently serving as president of the Zambia Chamber of Mines. “Mining industry stalwart Dr Godwin Beene has been appointed Country Manager of First Quantum Minerals in Zambia, taking over from General Kingsley Chinkuli who will continue with the company on an advisory basis. Previously working as Government Affairs Specialists at FQM. Dr Beene has helped forge the path to…...



