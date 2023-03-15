Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga speaks during the 43rd meeting of the COMESA inter-governmental committee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says it is unfair to argue that President Hakainde Hichilema’s guidance that the 2023/2024 fertiliser supply tender must be redone amounts to interference. A fortnight ago, President Hakainde Hichilema disclosed that he had called for the 2023/2024 fertiliser supply tender to be redone because there was no positive discrimination for local producers. On Friday, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri revealed that government had decided to direct bid Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia and United Capital Fertilizer Zambia Company Limited for the supply of Compound D fertilizer for this year’s farming season. In an interview, Mulenga said the President’s call to support local consumption was meant to promote domestic manufacturing and inspire investor confidence. “When the President…...