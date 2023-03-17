ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says there is increased expression of interest from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) because of cost reflective tariffs. In an interview, Thursday, Kapala encouraged more IPPs to come on board. “There is a lot of interest now, look, it is all about confidence there is so much confidence that the tariffs are now going to be economic. That is why all these companies are fighting themselves to get a spot in the business. You have seen that the British are bringing in, is it another 2 billion? So we are going to have a lot of projects starting up. At the end of the day, we are encouraging more to come, we can’t be satisfied with what we…...



