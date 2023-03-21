ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says the oversubscription to the Bank of Zambia treasury bills in the recent auction is a clear statement of confidence in the government and its monetary and fiscal policies. According to the Bank of Zambia results of Treasury Bill Tender number 05/2023 held on March 9, 2023, its bills were oversubscribed attracting bids worth over K3.2 billion against an offer of K2 billion. In an interview, Friday, Nkhoma said the development was also signalling some kind of trajectory towards economic growth. “That is a very clear statement of confidence in the government, confidence in the monetary and fiscal policy and also beginning to signal some kind of trajectory towards economic growth. So this is very welcome news…...



