ZAMBIA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Dr Chabuka Kawesha says the country is on the right trajectory in terms of economic growth. In an interview, Monday, Kawesha said with the current debt restructuring discussions and other projects being implemented by government, the Kwacha’s performance against major convertibles will improve. “Generally, we are on the right trajectory as a country. We have seen how the debt situation has disrupted activities. We are and remain confident that working together; the private sector, public sector and yourselves from the fourth estate will be able to message and package Zambia in the right way. That it will increase local investment and attract significant flows from foreign investments. Exchange rates cannot be fixed…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.