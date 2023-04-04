Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has announced the reduction of selected fees at PACRA and CCPC, which he says was necessitated by government’s commitment to ensuring a conducive business environment. Government has reduced and amended fees that are charged for selected services under the various Acts of Parliament, which include; Companies Act No. 10 of 2017, Movable Property (Security Interest) Act No. 3 of 2016 and Competition and Consumer Protection Act No.24 of 2010. In a statement yesterday, Mulenga disclosed that under the Companies Act No.10 of 2017, government had reduced the fees charged for the increase in share capital from 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent. He said government had also reduced the prescribed minimum share capital of…...