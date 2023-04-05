FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has implored countries across the globe to allocate some resources to statistical activities during every budget cycle to enable effective monitoring and evaluation of development activities. Speaking when he opened the joint 19th International Association for Official Statistics (IAOS) Conference and 3rd International Statistical Institute Regional Statistics Conference in Livingstone, Dr Musokotwane said countries should aim to transform their communities into knowledge societies, whose decisions will be based on strong statistical foundations. “Availability of relevant and quality data is only possible if we adequately invest in them. I would therefore like to implore countries to allocate some resources to statistical activities during every budget cycle to enable effective monitoring and evaluation of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.