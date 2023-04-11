FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has signed a statutory instrument to provide for suspension of duty on mealie-meal. Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has convened multiple consultative meetings with both government and private sector officials at a high level, in response to the mealie meal shortage. In a statement, Tuesday, Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa however, clarified that the duty suspension is only applicable when mealie-meal is imported by a holder of an import permit issued by the Ministry of Agriculture. He said the measure had been implemented to help address the shortage of mealie-meal in some parts of the country. “The Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, has signed a statutory instrument…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.