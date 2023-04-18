BUSES and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia National Secretary Sydney Mbewe says the public should not expect a reduction of bus fares on routes which are still charging below what is stipulated by RTSA. Last week, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) announced that it had approved a downward adjustment of bus fares by K1 for Lusaka, Copperbelt local routes as well as other towns and 3.5 percent for intercity long distance routes. RTSA Acting Head-Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the reduction was effective April 13, 2023. In an interview, Mbewe said stakeholders had agreed that bus fares should move in tandem with fuel prices. “Reduction in fare pricing according to the agreement that has been agreed upon by…...



