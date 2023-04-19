THE Financial Intelligence Centre Annual Report for 2022 has revealed that it recorded 239,717 Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) in 2022. And the Report revealed that the Centre imposed administrative sanctions on four Reporting Entities for not reporting Suspicious Transactions and failure to establish compliance programmes. The Centre stated that out of the 239,717 CTRs recorded, 148,943 related to corporates while 90,774 related to individuals. In 2022, number of CTRs 239,717, in 2021, number of CTRs 145,852, in 2020, number of CTRs 129,826. In 2022, Corporates 148,943, individuals 90,774, in 2021 corporates 92,604, individuals 53,243, in 2020 corporates 85,095, individuals 44,731. “In the year 2022, a total of 239,717 CTRs were received compared to 145,852 in 2021 representing a 64 percent…...



