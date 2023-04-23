THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it has suspended Corporate Branding Limited from participating in public procurement for a year for failure to perform contractual obligations. ZPPA principal officer-public relations Iñutu Mushambatwa says the firm failed to perform contractual obligations in a contract for the supply and delivery of DN300 Pressure Relief Valves for the Kariba North Bank Extension Power Station in Siavonga District. In a statement, Friday, Mushambatwa said during investigations, ZPPA established that Corporate Branding Limited failed to deliver the goods despite the contract being extended several times from July 9, 2021 to February 2, 2022. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Corporate Branding Limited from participating in public procurement for a period of one…...



