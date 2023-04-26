THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclosed that the total savings in the Capital Market for the first quarter of this year increased by 3.04 percent. SEC Chief Executive Officer Philip Chitalu says during the period under review, corporate bond maturities amounted to K53.9 million, which was largely made up of a K50 million maturity by one issuer. Meanwhile, Chitalu has cautioned citizens and those who will get their NAPSA partial benefits against investing their money in unsafe products, especially schemes which promise abnormal profit returns. At a media briefing, Tuesday, Chitalu described Zambia’s capital market in quarter one of 2023 as resilient. He, however, said delays in concluding Zambia’s debt restructuring with creditors affected the expected flow of…...



