ENERGY expert Johnstone Chikwanda says the reduction in the pump price for diesel for this month will reduce the budgetary pressure for transportation, distribution, and mining sectors. And Chikwanda says once the kwacha stabilises and the situation on the international market improves, citizens will start experiencing spells of either no price change or reductions in the pump prices. On Sunday, the Energy Regulation Board announced the reduction in the price for low sulphur diesel by K1.64 per litre but maintained the price of petrol at K27.59. In an interview, Monday, Chikwanda attributed the reduction in the price of diesel to the gains recorded in the kwacha during the previous month, among others. “The fuel price reduction on diesel is welcome…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.