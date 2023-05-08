GOVERNMENT says the statement by IMF that it sees the disbursement of the $188 million to Zambia soon gives hope that a breakthrough is coming soon. According to Reuters, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva disclosed that the fund expects to disburse the next tranche of its $1.3 billion financing programme with Zambia “soon” Reacting to Georgieva’s remarks, in an interview, Saturday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said that was a statement of hope. “[I] just saw it. Yes, this gives us further hope that the breakthrough will be with us soon,” he said. He said by June, his ministry should have a precise position on the 2024 budget proposals it was receiving from stakeholders. “We are still receiving…...