CONFUSION erupted at Kitwe main bus station yesterday after authorities attempted to implement a fare reduction. Among the routes where fares were earmarked for reduction are Kitwe-Ndola route with a reduction of K6, from K36 to K30, Luanshya-Kitwe from K34 to K23, while Chingola-Kitwe, whose current fare is K34 was supposed to reduce to K23, the same as the Mufulira-Kitwe route. However, some bus operators, led by Copperbelt Drivers’ Association general secretary Jonathan Chileshe, opposed to the proposal, saying there was no consultation to that effect. In an interview, Chileshe said reducing bus fares by the proposed margin would negatively affect their profits and was likely to lead to hardships among drivers. He said while his association was not completely…...



