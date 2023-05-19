TRADE Kings Group has announced that it is the platinum sponsor of the 34th edition of the Africa Association Public Relations Annual Conference, which was jointly hosted by the Zambia Institute for Public Relations and Communication. The annual conference brought together 300 practitioners from Public Relations, Media, Brand Management, Advertising, Government and other marketing communications fields. Announcing the sponsorship in a statement, Trade Kings Group Manager for Public Relations Bridget Kambobe said the sponsorship and support towards the conference was with the recognition that Public Relations had contributed to building both the Corporate and Product brands across the Group. “Trade Kings Group is proud and honoured to be the official sponsor of the Africa Association Public Relations Conference. As we…...



