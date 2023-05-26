MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says government will no longer negotiate with investors from a position of weakness. Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zambia and the Republic of South Korea on sustainable Mining, Tuesday, Kabuswe said in the past, some investors have misbehaved by polluting rivers. “As you may be aware, like I have said, mining plays a critical role in accelerating Zambia’s development agenda and this MOU will pave way for development of mineral resources through sustainable methods. Our future generation depends on how well we manage these resources, actually not only future generations but even the current generation. Because as we manage we take care of both the current and…...



