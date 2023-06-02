SOCIALIST Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M’membe says the UPND government should only celebrate the reduction of fuel prices when they drop below K17. But Energy Minister Peter Kapala says government is putting in place measures to ensure fuel prices drop even further. Commenting on the recent reduction of petrol by K3.14 per litre and Diesel by K2.77 per litre in a statement, Dr M’membe said the UPND had found the prices of petrol and diesel at K17.62 and K17.82 and had promised to reduce fuel prices by K4.02. “There is a dilemma for the UPND to honour the election campaign promises. As such, we will see many desperate acts, propaganda and rhetoric. At the time the UPND was taking…...



