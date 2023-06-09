PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says hosting of the 22nd COMESA Summit Heads of State and Government is a vote of confidence for the country. And President Hichilema has assumed the chairmanship of COMESA, taking over from his Arab Republic of Egypt counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Meanwhile, President of Kenya William Ruto says Zambia, like other countries, is amazing and more is needed to promote tourism on the continent. Speaking during the official opening of the 22nd Summit COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government, Thursday, President Hichilema said there was an increase of instability on the continent which needed to be addressed. “We are truly delighted to host you as a COMESA community. All of you distinguished delegates that represent…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.