ZAMBIAN consortium Delta Marimba Limited and Tanzania’s Taifa Gas Limited have partnered to set up a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) power plant which will generate up to 100 megawatts of firm power. Delta Marimba Limited representative Padmore Muleya says the power plant will be set up in northern Zambia, a strategic location from a gas logistics and supply perspective. And Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Aziz says Zambia’s favourable investment climate and government’s policies informed his company’s decision to invest here. Meanwhile, Minister of Energy Peter Kapala says it is government’s policy to shift the energy sector’s focus. According to a statement availed by Delta Marimba Limited, Thursday, the US$100 million investment was announced in Tanzania. “Zambia is to set up…...



