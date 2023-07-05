UNITED Capital Fertiliser (UCF) says it has so far supplied 25 percent of the 77,000 metric tonnes of Compound D fertiliser that the government contracted it to supply for the 2023/2024 farming season. A fortnight ago, Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri flagged off the 2023/2024 fertiliser distribution exercise under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Speaking during the ceremony, Phiri commended UCF for producing more than what the government had contracted it to supply. And in an interview, Friday, UCF Chairman Chance Kabaghe said the company anticipated to complete the exercise by August 15. “We were allocated 77,000 metric tonnes of D compound, and since the flagging off we have already done 25 percent of what we were allocated. We are…...



