REUTERS has reported that Zambia’s overseas bondholders have entered into non-disclosure agreements (NDA) with the government as of Wednesday, a key step marking the beginning of formal talks to restructure over $3 billion of international bonds. Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, on the other hand, says Zambia is processing the Non-Disclosure Agreement to be signed between government and bondholders as a basis to commence engagements. According to Reuters, government is expected to share with some of its biggest international bondholders detailed information that will form the basis of debt restructuring talks. “Zambia’s overseas bondholders have entered into non-disclosure agreements (NDA) with the government as of Wednesday, according to three sources, a key step marking the beginning of formal talks…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.