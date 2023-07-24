THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has confirmed the hacking of its Facebook page but has urged members of the public not to interact with the affected page until further notice. In a statement, Monday, BOZ Assistant Director – Communications Besnat Mwanza said the Bank was working closely with relevant law enforcement to address the cyber-security incident. “The Bank of Zambia regrets to inform members of the public of a cyber-security incident affecting the Bank’s Facebook page. We are conducting a thorough review of the incident and working closely with relevant law enforcement to ensure that it is addressed. The Bank is making every effort to ensure that the platform is restored to full functionality as soon as possible. Members of…...



