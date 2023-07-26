THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says in the last six months, it has reviewed and granted seven power purchase agreements. The board says the power purchase agreements are in respect of Zesco and Maamba for a contracted capacity of 208.8mw for a duration of 20 years, Zesco and Botswana Power Corporation non-firm power for a contracted capacity of 200mw for a duration of two years, and Zesco Limited and Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company for a contracted capacity of 10mw for a duration of 10 years. Others include; Zesco Limited and Integrated China Energy for a contracted capacity of 600mw for a duration of 25 years, Zesco and Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC for a contracted capacity of 380mw for a…...



