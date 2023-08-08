MINISTRY of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi says government has been engaging the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) on the idea of farmers going into early maize production to address escalating mealie meal prices. Last week, Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) executive secretary Juba Sakala said citizens would start eating roots due to high prices of mealie meal, arguing that there were no tangible mechanisms that government was putting in place to address the situation. But in an interview, Friday, Mbozi cited early maize production as one of the measures government was looking at to help alleviate the price increases. “We have been engaging with Zambia National Farmers [Union] to ensure that the farmers that have the irrigation facility, to use…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.