ZAMBIA National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba says the union is currently conducting a survey to see how many farmers will be interested in engaging in early maize production. Last Friday, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Green Mbozi said government had engaged ZNFU on the idea of farmers going into early maize production to address escalating mealie meal prices. In an interview, Tuesday, Zimba said the union would advise the government once the survey is done. “We are still doing a survey. We are still doing a survey of farmers who would be interested to grow the early maize. We should be able to know what it is in the coming week or two. Once the farmers have submitted their quantities,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.