THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has purchased 20 million empty grain bags for the packaging of Grade A white maize during this year’s ongoing crop marketing season. In a statement, Monday, FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe said the 20 million empty bags would be sufficient to buy one million metric tonnes of maize. “The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has purchased a total of 20 million empty grain bags for the packaging of Grade A white maize during this year’s on-going crop marketing season. The 20 million empty grain bags are sufficient to purchase 1 million metric tonnes of maize. The Agency acknowledges that there were slight challenges in the delivery of empty grain bags to some depots…...



