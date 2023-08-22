GOVERNMENT has rescinded its decision to restrict the in country movement of maize grain and mealie meal. On Monday, Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi, in a letter dated August 17, 2023 and addressed to ZNFU, Millers Association of Zambia, Grain Traders Association and National Union for Small Scale Farmers Association of Zambia, announced that government had temporarily restricted stock movement between districts across the country in an effort to protect national food security. But in a letter dated August 22, 2023, addressed to the same recipients and copied to Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Mbozi said government had rescinded its decision to allow for stakeholder consultation following complaints over the restriction. “RE: ‘Suspension of the restriction on…...



