FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says there’s need to quickly find a conclusive solution for Mopani and KCM because the unresolved issues are having a toll on the kwacha’s performance. In an interview, Dr Fundanga said the copper industry was a determining factor when it comes to the kwacha’s performance against major currency convertibles. “I know it has been moving between 18 and 19 [kwacha] for some time. Obviously, we should be concerned when it’s moving like that because tomorrow it will be 19, today it is something else. I think the Copper industry is a determinant factor, so if it’s not doing very well it affects the Kwacha. Production of Copper has not been very well,…...